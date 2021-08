Ohio’s House Bill (HB) 6 law granted billions (plural) of dollars to FirstEnergy in an attempt to prop up the company’s economically failing nuclear power plants. FirstEnergy bribed state legislators to pass, and keep passed, HB 6 by paying out $61 million to a small group of insiders, including the now-former Speaker of the House (see FirstEnergy Involved in Bribery Scheme to Pass $1B Nuke Bailout Law). It is the biggest bribery scandal in Ohio history. FirstEnergy finally, openly, admitted they paid the bribe money just a few months ago (see FirstEnergy Admits to $61M Payment in Massive Bribery Scandal). Last Thursday the company announced it will pay the federal and Ohio state governments $230 million (split evenly) to make the mess it’s made go away.