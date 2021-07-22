Auditors: Oregon forest institute disclosure policies undermines public good

Below is a press release from the Massachusetts State Auditor’s Office:. BOSTON, MA — State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump today announced her office has received the National Conference of State Legislatures’ (NCSL) Notable Document Award in the field of public safety for its study, Municipal Police In-Service Training: Funding and Cooperation across the Commonwealth. The study, which was produced by the office’s Division of Local Mandates (DLM), called for the establishment of a Police Officer Standards and Training system, a database to track police training credits, and expanded training opportunities, all of which were included in the state’s police reform bill signed into law this past December. The award marks the second time this year that Bump’s office has been recognized nationally for its police reform report.