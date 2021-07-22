Nebraska begins budget period with a $101 million deficit. Why officials aren't worried

(The Center Square) – The state of Nebraska appears to be awash in cash, but some analysts caution that it could be a partial mirage. The Nebraska Department of Revenue recently reported that net general fund receipts for fiscal year 2020-2021 were $5.959 billion, nearly $1 billion more than the $5.001 billion that was projected. These numbers might appear stronger than they really are, in part, because the state’s income tax deadline was extended from April to July in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Craig Beck, senior fiscal analyst for the nonprofit OpenSky Policy Institute, told The Center Square.