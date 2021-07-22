San Anselmo’s Joe Ryan dealt to Minnesota Twins

This time around, the guess is Twins fans are a little less frisky about still having a chance to salvage their season. But, those clowns always surprise, so ... Two series ago, the White Sox were up in Minnesota. There was a brief moment of hope for the Twins where the won the first game of that series, but it was quickly dashed when the White Sox took the rest of the series. Josh Donaldson was “hurt” (do feelings count toward the IL?) so he didn’t make an appearance.