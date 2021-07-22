Cancel
San Anselmo’s Joe Ryan dealt to Minnesota Twins

By Associated Press
Marin Independent Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays added a big bat for the remainder of the season, acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. Moments before opening a four-game series at Cleveland, the Rays, who entered Thursday one game behind first-place Boston in the AL East, announced they got Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from Minnesota in exchange for right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

