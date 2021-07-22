The Business Olympiad

The “third” estimate of U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2021 grew strongly by 6.4 percent at an annual rate, remaining unchanged from the “second” estimate. According to more complete source data, an upward revision in business investment, including inventory investment was offset by a downward revision in net exports. Overall, the strong recovery in the first quarter largely benefited from federal relief money. U.S. nonfarm employment posted a robust gain, adding 850,000 jobs in June. The largest contribution of job gain continued to occur in the leisure and hospitality sector with an additional 343,000 jobs as most of COVID-19 related restrictions eased with high vaccination rates. An unusual addition of 155,200 education jobs contributed to the larger-than-expected gain in June employment. Average hourly earnings continue to rise by 0.3 percent from last month, signaling a continued labor shortage. Although retail sales in May edged down by 1.3 percent from last month, it remained notably above its pre-pandemic peak by 17.7 percent. Housing starts in May rebounded, up by 3.6 percent month-over-month, despite difficulties of soaring building material costs and shortages. The U.S. economy continues to experience a stronger-than-expected recovery, which has resulted in shortages of raw materials as most businesses did not foresee the speed of the recovery.
