‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you

By Ed Payne
WBKO
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones. Beginning Aug. 2, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings. “... Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’...

