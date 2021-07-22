Apple to remove popular DOS emulator for iOS from App Store
The developer of "iDOS 2," a popular DOS emulator for iOS, on Thursday said Apple will remove the app from the App Store for breaking review guidelines. Available since 2014, iDOS 2 emulates the DOS system on iOS, allowing users to play classic games and use other DOS applications like word processors. The app comes complete with a PC keyboard, gamepad, and mouse, each of which can be operated by Bluetooth accessories. — While updates have been relatively consistent, Apple is threatening to pull iDOS 2 from the App Store for running afoul of the company's guidelines.appleinsider.com
