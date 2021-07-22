Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple to remove popular DOS emulator for iOS from App Store

By Mikey Campbell
Apple Insider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developer of "iDOS 2," a popular DOS emulator for iOS, on Thursday said Apple will remove the app from the App Store for breaking review guidelines. Available since 2014, iDOS 2 emulates the DOS system on iOS, allowing users to play classic games and use other DOS applications like word processors. The app comes complete with a PC keyboard, gamepad, and mouse, each of which can be operated by Bluetooth accessories. — While updates have been relatively consistent, Apple is threatening to pull iDOS 2 from the App Store for running afoul of the company's guidelines.

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dos#Big Apple#Ios#Dos#Ios#The App Store#Gamepad#Appstore#Pdf#Html
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Google Play Store will remove dormant developer accounts, stagnant apps

Google Play Store is home to many apps. Some might say it’s actually home to far too many apps. Android’s official app marketplace is better known for the quantity of apps available rather than the quality of those apps, and it might be long-overdue some trimming. It seems that a great culling is finally coming to Google Play Store as Google announces new policies that will clean up developer accounts and apps that have barely been used.
Technologytheregister.com

South Korea tables law to remove app stores' in-app purchase monopolies

South Korea will attempt to pass a law that gives app developers the right to use in-app payment services other than those offered by app stores. The nation's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee yesterday recommended amendments to the relevant telecoms legislation after more than a year of debate. Breaking...
Cell Phonesarcamax.com

Finally, The First Marijuana Delivery App Is Launched Via Apple Store

Recently, Apple updated its policies and is allowing cannabis delivery apps to operate, marking a big win for legal weed. One of the quickest ways in which marijuana can be accepted and embraced by all types of people is for products to be easily accessible. After several false starts, the cannabis delivery app Eaze is launching on the Apple Store. It’s a game-changer for the industry.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple apparently wants insight into communication from app store critics

The Coalition for App Fairness is fighting against the release of documents required by Apple. The iPhone company wants to take a look at the structure and communication of the association, it says in a petition by the coalition to a US court. Dissatisfied app providers, including large companies such as Epic Games, the dating app provider Match Group and Spotify, as well as medium-sized and smaller app providers, have joined forces in the Coalition for App Fairness with Apple’s app store specifications.
Cell PhonesNeowin

Apple removes Unjected, a dating app for the unvaccinated, over anti-vax content

Apple has removed a hybrid social and dating app for the unvaccinated, Unjected, saying that it referenced the themes and concepts of the COVID-19 pandemic "inappropriately". Unjected describes itself as a platform that provides users space where they can match with other users who support "medical autonomy and free speech". The founders of the dating app are also involved in a conflict with Google regarding their Android app.
Internetslashdot.org

Amazon Asked Apple To Remove an App That Spots Fake Reviews, and Apple Agreed

Uhhh, Amazon don't get to "not allow applications to do this". They're serving up content, I can overlay whatever I like on top of it. This is a huge issue. There are many apps out there that do overlays to inject malware or just simply new ads. So yes, you have the technical ability to build your own browser and overlay whatever you want on it. However, it is very reasonable for any vendor to say "no"...we won't honor your order.
Cell Phoneswmleader.com

iDOS 2 emulator gets App Store takedown notice

Apple may be removing iDOS 2, a popular (or, at the very least, popular for a DOS emulator designed to run decades-old software and games) emulation app that allows users to run DOS games and software on Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices. According to the developer, Chaoji Li, Apple issued...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

iOS 14.7 bug prevents iPhones from unlocking Apple Watch

IOS 14.7 was just released yesterday, and it's normal for the first few days following an update to involve polishing up a few rough patches, and a bug or two squashed along the way. One such bug has just cropped up, particularly when it comes to a certain function of...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google preps “Switch to Android” iOS app for migrating data from an iPhone

If you’re jumping ship from Android to iOS, Apple offers an app called Move to iOS on the Google Play Store, allowing you to seamlessly migrate your Android data to an iPhone. But if you want to do the opposite — switch from iOS to Android — Google currently doesn’t have a similar tool on Apple’s App Store. But at last, Google seems to be readying a rival.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

iPhone could boost Apple sales, but App Store faces regulatory risks

Jul 27 (Reuters) – Strong sales of the iPhone with 5G technology and services like the App Store and Apple Music are expected to fuel growth at Apple Inc, which reports its quarterly results on Tuesday, but some investors want to see the company’s strategy. company to protect itself from antitrust rules.
Video GamesMacRumors Forums

App Store Classic 'Jetpack Joyride' Launches on Apple Arcade

The classic endless runner Jetpack Joyride from Halfbrick Studios is making a return today on the subscription-based Apple Arcade service. Over 750 million players have downloaded Jetpack Joyride across all gaming platforms, and Apple Arcade subscribers can now relive the fun with Jetpack Joyride+ for the iPhone and iPad. "Get...
InternetMacRumors Forums

Facebook Gaming Now Available to iOS Users Through Web App Due to App Store Policy

Due to limitations surrounding the distribution of cloud gaming services on the App Store, Facebook is bringing its gaming service to iOS users through a progressive web app starting today, reports The Verge. Apple's ‌App Store‌ guidelines don't permit cloud-game-based apps to appear on the platform unless developers submit each...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Using Android? You may be blocked from Gmail and YouTube next month

If you’ve got an old Android smartphone or tablet laying around, it may finally be time to upgrade. That’s because Google blocks your ability to use some of the most popular services, including Gmail and YouTube. Yes, Android users with version 2.3.7 and below will not be able to sign...
TechnologyMacworld

Apple hits another low note with the App Store

Is it “make a lot of money”? Uh, probably. It never stops doing that (see Apple Q3 results announcement later today). No, in this instance the Macalope is talking about killing a fun app that people are enjoying because of arcane App Store rules designed to feed its endless maw of digital delights while also having some cake and eating that, too.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

In iOS 15, Apple is adding selfie verification for add ID cards to Wallet App

At the WWDC 21 event, Apple announced that users will be able to add identify cards and digital keys to their Wallet app in iOS 15 launching this Fall. In the iOS 15 beta 4 code of the upcoming update, 9to5Mac has found that Apple is introducing a new security verification system with selfies to make sure only the owner of an ID card like a driving license adds it to the iPhone’s app. This feature will likely prevent identity theft and other illicit use of stolen ID cards. Apple describes the feature as:

Comments / 0

Community Policy