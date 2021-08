Before the biggest game of their season so far, the Giants got two of their best players back but lost another. Buster Posey was brought off the IL and Kevin Gausman was activated from the family medical emergency list on Monday afternoon. In corresponding moves, Chadwick Tromp and Caleb Baragar were optioned back to Triple-A. Gabe Kapler wasn’t any closer to having his full squad, though, as Brandon Crawford went on the IL with an oblique strain he suffered in his final at-bat Sunday.