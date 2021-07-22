Cancel
AEW Dynamite viewership continues to surge, key demos beat Raw’s demo numbers from last week, key metrics

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AEW Dynamite grew to one of its highest viewership numbers yet last night with 1.148 million viewers, up from 1.025 million last week, well above the 877,000 viewership average during the prior two weeks back in the regular timeslot after being preempted for five weeks to Friday and Saturday nights.

