AEW Dynamite viewership continues to surge, key demos beat Raw’s demo numbers from last week, key metrics

Bray Wyatt has followed AEW President Tony Khan, hinting at his desire to go to AEW. You can see an Instagram screenshot below. The recent release of Bray Wyatt from his WWE contract due to budget cuts has been heavily discussed. The decision was lambasted by the fans and it also came upon as a shocker of a release. The release had drawn quite attention and the television networks like USA Network and FOX have realized that Wyatt played a major role in terms of viewership, and they appear to want him on television. They have now seemed to have expressed their anger towards WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s decision.