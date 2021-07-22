AEW Dynamite viewership continues to surge, key demos beat Raw’s demo numbers from last week, key metrics
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AEW Dynamite grew to one of its highest viewership numbers yet last night with 1.148 million viewers, up from 1.025 million last week, well above the 877,000 viewership average during the prior two weeks back in the regular timeslot after being preempted for five weeks to Friday and Saturday nights.www.pwtorch.com
