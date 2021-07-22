Cancel
Poudre Canyon Recreation Closuress

1310kfka.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you had campground reservations be alerted, U.S. Forest Service officials are announcing they will close all Forest Service recreation areas in the Poudre Canyon through July 28, due to continuing emergency response efforts and additional rain forecast through the weekend.“Our hearts go out to the communities directly impacted by this damaging rain and we will work alongside our partners within the county to continue our recovery efforts,” Canyon Lakes District Ranger Katie Donahue said in a news release.The Forest Service will be assessing recreation sites, roads and bridges over the coming days to determine what work needs to be done before some areas can reopen, the release stated.

Larimer County, CO1310kfka.com

Poudre Canyon Flooding Update

A third person killed in last week’s Poudre Canyon flooding has been identified, and the sheriff’s office has suspended the search for a fourth missing person.The body of Richard Brown, 85, of Bellvue, was recovered from the river Monday morning near the Indian Meadows Lodge, according to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office. The coroner ruled his death an accident from multiple blunt force injuries and drowning.
Larimer County, COKDVR.com

Poudre Canyon floods are only part of long-lasting fire impacts

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The persisting problems left by Colorado’s worst wildfire season in history were brought to light this week, after flooding devastated Poudre Canyon. Experts say the issues are likely far from over. “The fire was over 200,000 acres — the largest in Colorado history. It’s going...
KGAB AM 650

Cars, Homes Are Now Washing Up in the Poudre Canyon

Following the fatal flash flood in the Poudre Canyon on Tuesday, cars and homes are among the debris washing up in the river. As of Thursday morning, Larimer County Sherriff's Office reported that crews had 'recovered the body of the deceased adult female and worked to locate the two missing adult males.' Larimer County Deputies have also indicated that there is another missing adult female.
Many Poudre Canyon recreation sites reopen following Black Hollow Flood; others remain closed for safety

Many recreation areas along the Poudre Canyon that were closed due to the Black Hollow Flood have reopened after Forest Service employees were able to evaluate those areas for any damage or new safety hazards. This includes eight of the 11 campgrounds in the canyon, as well as many trailheads and picnic areas. Most of those closed as part of the Cameron Peak Fire Area Closure remain closed; however, the Blue Lake and Rawah trails are now open. Find the latest closure order map on our website.
Lassen County, CAsusanvillestuff.com

Forest Service Expands Dixie Fire Closure Order on the Lassen

The Dixie Fire is exhibiting extreme fire behavior and has grown to over 200,000 acres prompting Lassen National Forest to close additional roads and trails to protect public health and safety. This Closure Order will facilitate unimpeded ingress and egress for fire and other emergency responders and owners, lessees, and...
The Hill

Forest Service putting national forests in peril

A shock to the eyes. That’s the only way to put it. I’ve just returned from a trip to my treasured Black Hills of South Dakota and found them stripped to the bone, the lovely ponderosa pines sent down the road to make boards, and lots of them. The Black...
95 Rock KKNN

Climber Rescued From Poudre Canyon — In the Middle of the Night

Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Search and Rescue were on the scene of a rescue from 10 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday. According to Poudre Fire Authority's Twitter, the rescue took place off of Highway 14 in the Poudre Canyon, where an injured climber was stranded in the dark, 200 feet up. Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Sheriff did not disclose any information about how the climber got stranded or their condition, but the rescue lasted seven hours.
Debris cleanup underway after Poudre Canyon floods

POUDRE CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews continued working to clear debris after flash floods this week along the Cache la Poudre River in Larimer County. A trail of of debris can be tracked along the riverbanks through the canyon on Highway 14. In an area west of Rustic, a partial...
CBS Denver

‘It Affects Everybody’: Crews Work To Mitigate Damage From Poudre Canyon Flooding

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)  – As searchers work the grim task of trying to find three people believed washed away in Tuesday’s flash flood in Poudre Canyon, there are other worries about the damaged waterways and what they mean. “It provides clean drinking water, it provides recreation, it provides a place that people want to live. When it burns it affects everybody,” said Adam Jokerst, deputy water director for Greeley Water and Sewer. (credit: CBS) Greeley draws about half its water from the Cache La Poudre. But since Tuesday, its intakes were turned off again. “When it looks like tar, no treatment system can...

