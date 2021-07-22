Poudre Canyon Recreation Closuress

If you had campground reservations be alerted, U.S. Forest Service officials are announcing they will close all Forest Service recreation areas in the Poudre Canyon through July 28, due to continuing emergency response efforts and additional rain forecast through the weekend.“Our hearts go out to the communities directly impacted by this damaging rain and we will work alongside our partners within the county to continue our recovery efforts,” Canyon Lakes District Ranger Katie Donahue said in a news release.The Forest Service will be assessing recreation sites, roads and bridges over the coming days to determine what work needs to be done before some areas can reopen, the release stated.