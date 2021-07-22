Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaverton, OR

Read About This Year’s Vendor Rebuild Grant

pdxfoodpress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year the BFM was proud to offer our vendors the opportunity to apply for our Vendor Rebuild Grant. Made possible by a generous donation from the Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District, this program was meant to assist awardees with rebuilding their business to face the challenges of the post pandemic world. You can read more about the ways TSWCD has helped our local community and other farmers markets through the pandemic here.

pdxfoodpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Business
City
Beaverton, OR
Beaverton, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Social Media Advertising#Irrigation#Our Market Community#Tswcd#Fermentista Nutritious#North Fork 53 Tea Farm#Caterpillar#Ethiopian#Creole#Funded Project Lrb S#Tbd#City Councilors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Industry
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. Police confirmed DeFreytag, 26, was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Alabama StatePosted by
Reuters

How Amazon interfered with Alabama union election -NLRB official

Aug 3 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) interfered with a union election by installing a mailbox to collect ballots and by distributing paraphernalia encouraging employees to vote against organizing, according to a report by a U.S. National Labor Relations Board hearing officer. The NLRB official on Monday recommended...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon on lockdown after nearby shooting

The Pentagon was put on lockdown Tuesday morning following a reported shooting at a nearby Metro station. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency confirmed in a tweet that the Defense Department facility was on lockdown, citing an unspecified incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. The Associated Press reported that multiple gunshots...
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles says Tokyo bronze means more than all her golds

Simone Biles said Tuesday that her bronze medal win on the balance beam in Tokyo means more than her gold medals because it represents her focus on mental health and her perseverance. "It means more than all of the golds because I pushed through so much the last five years...

Comments / 0

Community Policy