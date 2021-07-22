Read About This Year’s Vendor Rebuild Grant
This year the BFM was proud to offer our vendors the opportunity to apply for our Vendor Rebuild Grant. Made possible by a generous donation from the Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District, this program was meant to assist awardees with rebuilding their business to face the challenges of the post pandemic world. You can read more about the ways TSWCD has helped our local community and other farmers markets through the pandemic here.pdxfoodpress.com
