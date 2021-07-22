July 22nd: What’s new review W/ Keith Reichert HR 2

I would like you to meet Nick Anastasia, an awesome person on and off the stage! Nick is currently playing Ross in Friends! The Musical Parody Off-Broadway and will be reprising the role in the upcoming North American Tour. Some of his other credits include - Hair (Claude; International Tour), Voca People (Tenoro; Off-Broadway*/National/International Tours, *Lucille Lortel Award), Monster Jam (Fox Sports 1), The Love Note (Adam; Original Off-Broadway Cast), In The Heights (Sonny; Regional Premiere), Scab (featuring Alice Ripley), The Office : A Murder Mystery Parody (Michael Scott; World Premiere), Disney Cruise Line (Disney Fantasy), Bare (Jason; Licensed Premiere), and Unchained Melodies (Florida Studio Theatre), as well as his work as a solo acoustic vocalist for Royal Caribbean & Celebrity Cruises.
