More Poudre Canyon Flooding Damage Reports

Damage reports are still coming in from Tuesday night’s flooding in the Poudre Canyon.One woman is confirmed dead and two men and one woman are confirmed missing, according to Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Joe Shellhammer in a press release. Shellhammer said at least five houses in the Black Hollow area were totaled and a private bridge at Profile Rock Road was damaged in Tuesday’s flash flood, called the Black Hollow Flood by county emergency officials. In all six mudlsides were reported and a long debris field was left including propane tanks, stove pipes. dishes and lawn chairs among other items.