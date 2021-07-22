Tempe issues proposal for new entertainment district off the Loop 202

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe has issued a request for proposals for a 46-acre entertainment district, including a professional sports franchise. The entertainment district is planned for the corner of Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway, right off the Loop 202. The district would be near Tempe Town Lake and Tempe Center for the Arts. Officials say any professional sports franchise can respond to the request, and it is open to all local and national organizations. City of Tempe officials found the area was underused and wanted to open it to proposals.