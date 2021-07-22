Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

"Kyle Snyder Eyes Gold in Tokyo"

theozone.net
 11 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State graduate and All-American Kyle Snyder is set to defend his gold medal at this year’s Tokyo Games, which gets underway on Friday. Snyder burst on to the international scene in 2015 by winning a world championship and then backed up that win by becoming the youngest U.S. wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal with a stellar performance in Rio in 2016. He again won gold at the 2017 world championships, beating Russian Abdulrashid Sadulaev in the gold medal match. That began a rivalry between the two wrestlers that many think will meet for gold in Tokyo on August 7.

forums.theozone.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Smith
Person
Kyle Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Combat#Osu#All American#Russian#Ncaa Champion#Buckeyes#World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
NCAA
Place
Tokyo, JP
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
News Break
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy