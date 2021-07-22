"Kyle Snyder Eyes Gold in Tokyo"

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State graduate and All-American Kyle Snyder is set to defend his gold medal at this year’s Tokyo Games, which gets underway on Friday. Snyder burst on to the international scene in 2015 by winning a world championship and then backed up that win by becoming the youngest U.S. wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal with a stellar performance in Rio in 2016. He again won gold at the 2017 world championships, beating Russian Abdulrashid Sadulaev in the gold medal match. That began a rivalry between the two wrestlers that many think will meet for gold in Tokyo on August 7.