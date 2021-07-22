What National Media Members are Saying About BYU’s Chances to Join Big 12 or Other Conference
After the bombshell news dropped yesterday of Oklahoma and Texas seriously considering a move to the Big 12, the college football landscape as we know it could be drastically altered. The Longhorns and Sooners surely wouldn’t be the only domino to fall, as the Big 12 and every other Power conference would re-evaluate their league membership moving forward. The Big 12 would obviously take a huge blow losing its two flagship programs, but BYU could be a beneficiary if they slid into a revamped Big 12 conference.www.vanquishthefoe.com
Comments / 0