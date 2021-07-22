Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

What National Media Members are Saying About BYU’s Chances to Join Big 12 or Other Conference

By Robby McCombs
vanquishthefoe.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the bombshell news dropped yesterday of Oklahoma and Texas seriously considering a move to the Big 12, the college football landscape as we know it could be drastically altered. The Longhorns and Sooners surely wouldn’t be the only domino to fall, as the Big 12 and every other Power conference would re-evaluate their league membership moving forward. The Big 12 would obviously take a huge blow losing its two flagship programs, but BYU could be a beneficiary if they slid into a revamped Big 12 conference.

www.vanquishthefoe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12 Conference#Byu#College Football#National Identity#American Football#National Media Members#Byu#Longhorns#Sooners#Baylor#Tcu#The National Media#Yahoo Sports#Ucf#Usf#Boise State#Cougars#Lgbtq#The Dallas Morning News#Ou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Report: 2 SEC Schools Firmly Against Oklahoma, Texas

The potential addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC will likely come down to a vote by the league’s member schools. According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, the Sooners and the Longhorns have expressed interest in leaving the Big 12, with eyes on the SEC. However, according to multiple reports, Oklahoma and Texas will need voting approval from the SEC’s schools. At least 75 percent of the SEC’s 14 schools will reportedly need to be in favor of the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Matthew McConaughey’s message after Texas joins SEC

You can count Matthew McConaughey among the Texas football fans who are excited about the Longhorns’ upcoming move to the SEC. After the Southeastern Conference extended invites to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, both UT and OU have formally accepted and will be leaving the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC in the future.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
College Football News

Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021

What will the 2021 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. Before getting started, note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Baylor’s AD Has Brutally Honest Admission On Texas

Texas‘ move to the SEC has left the rest of the Big 12 – including Baylor – absolutely helpless, and the Bears are starting to lash out because of it. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades discussed the Longhorns’ move to the SEC on Monday. In doing so, he blasted Texas and said the only reason the university left the Big 12 is because it “felt too little of themselves.”
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Texas Reportedly Considered Joining 2 Other Conferences

The University of Texas is officially heading to the SEC, though the soon-to-be former Big 12 power reportedly considered a pair of other conferences. Jay Hartzell, the 30th President of the University of Texas, said on Monday evening that his school considered two other conferences: ACC and Big Ten. The...
College Sportsleadertimes.com

Texas, Oklahoma talk to SEC about joining conference

The last time Texas got a wandering eye for another conference it fueled a series of realignments in college sports that nearly killed the Big 12. Texas is once again exploring free agency, stealing the headlines at the Southeastern Conference media days and cranking up speculation about another round of conference shuffling. And the Longhorns aren’t alone in looking around. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy