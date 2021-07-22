Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Argyle, TX

Traffic signal on Hwy 377 to be activated soon

By Mark Smith
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new traffic signal on Hwy 377, just north of Argyle, will be activated in about a month or so once roadwork is complete. The traffic lights are currently up, but not yet functioning, at Hwy 377 and Vintage Boulevard. A city spokesperson said Thursday that the traffic signal is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, but it will remain inactive until roadway paving is complete on Vintage Boulevard at that intersection.

flowermound.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
58K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Argyle, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Traffic Lights#Hwy 377
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy