Venable mass torts trial trio heads to Womble in Baltimore

Womble Bond Dickinson offices in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Womble Bond Dickinson has expanded its mass torts practice with three longtime Venable lawyers in Baltimore who have experience defending clients in asbestos-related litigation, the firm said Thursday.

Ted Roberts and Brian Zemil join as partners, while Scott Richmond joins as of counsel. The firm said in a statement the additions will benefit clients "preparing for the increased swell of litigation emerging from the pandemic."

"This team gives us substantial mass torts bench strength in Baltimore and the Mid-Atlantic region in general," Greg Horton, leader of Womble's mass torts practice, said in a statement. "We also intend for this move to expand our national trial practice in toxic tort cases, which we anticipate will be critical as courts across the country return to pre-pandemic operations," he said.

Roberts defends clients against occupational asbestos exposure claims, and has served as lead counsel or co-counsel in more than 18 asbestos cases that he has tried to verdict, Womble said. Zemil has leadership experience in asbestos and silica cases, and Richmond also has worked on asbestos and product liability litigation, the firm said.

A Venable representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the team's departure.

The 1,100-lawyer firm, which has 26 offices in the U.S. and the U.K., is a product of a 2017 merger between North Carolina-based Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice and U.K.-based law firm Bond Dickinson.

Womble has added a handful of other laterals this year. Last week, the firm brought on a Washington, D.C.-based higher education partner from Lathrop GPM, and has also hired lawyers to several other practice groups in Washington, Winston-Salem, Houston and Silicon Valley. Womble has also made an effort to recruit to its Boston office, hiring at least three partners in the city this year as it eyes further New England expansion.