Diamond seller says Kramer Levin owes $300 mln over botched deal

By Sierra Jackson
Reuters
 11 days ago
REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

July 22 - A diamond retailer is suing Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel and two of its lawyers for more than $300 million, alleging their bungled efforts to resolve family disputes over his company caused a private equity investor to back out of a major acquisition deal.

In a complaint filed Wednesday in state court in Manhattan, Albert Gad said he hired Kramer Levin in 2016 to end a battle between Gad and his siblings over control of Almod Diamonds Ltd, whose retail business Diamonds International operates roughly 100 stores in popular global vacation destinations, mainly in the tropics.

Gad's goal, his lawyers at Wall Street boutique Bedell & Forman wrote in the lawsuit, was to resolve the conflict “so that the company could ultimately be acquired and Albert could cash out and go his separate way.”

Instead, the complaint says Kramer Levin partner J. Michael Mayerfeld and counsel Scott Rosenblum "failed to protect Albert," ceding leverage to his sister Donna Gad Hecht and ensuring disarray. Kramer Levin's malpractice delayed Goldman Sachs' efforts to find a buyer for the company until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in January 2020, leading a private equity firm to walk away from an $850 million acquisition, Gad claims.

“Had Goldman not been delayed,” Gad said, “the company would have completed its sale process long before the arrival of COVID-19 and Albert would have realized hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The complaint refers to the private equity firm only as "CVC." A press representative for CVC Capital Partners declined to comment on whether the company had been involved in a potential acquisition of Almod Diamonds.

Gad’s attorney, Jamie Forman, and a representative for Diamonds International did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday. Neither did Mayerfeld, Rosenblum, or representatives for Kramer Levin.

The complaint alleges that Kramer Levin was directed to ensure either Gad or his brother, who each owned 45% of the company, would be immediately named CEO as part of a settlement. But the eventual settlement instead left the company without a leader, gave Gad's sister power that outmatched her 10% stake, and saddled Gad with legal fees that far exceeded his agreed-upon flat fee arrangement with Kramer Levin, according to the lawsuit.

"At the end of the day, defendants not only countenanced Albert diluting his interest in the company and giving up all of his rights in exchange for nothing, but they also affirmatively facilitated that result," the complaint said. "Defendants, on the other hand, through their fraudulent, deceitful and self-serving conduct, only had to gain."

Gad is asserting claims of legal malpractice, fraud and attorney deceit. The lawsuit seeks at least $300 million plus punitive damages on the malpractice claim alone.

The case is Albert Gad v. Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP et al, New York Supreme Court, New York County, No. Unassigned.

For Gad: Jamie Forman of Bedell & Forman

Counsel information for Kramer Levin was not immediately available.

(This story has been updated to include that CVC Capital Partners declined to comment on whether it had been involved in a proposed purchase of Almod Diamonds.)

