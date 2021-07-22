Minnesota Music Reviews: Kiss the Tiger

“Kiss the Earth”, affectionately known in our band as “La Luna”, has become the song we can never play a night without. I have many memories of performing this song around the world, and I still feel the many voices echoing through me. At the end of the night, I always invite the audience to sing this song with us, and from the first time we did it years ago in Amsterdam I was moved to tears. The power of your voices, and the way my own voice disappears into yours. For me this song is a symbol, and a practice, of letting go into something larger than ourselves. When I sing it with an audience I feel myself, and my own voice, carried as if I were submerged in a river or an ocean. It always surprises me with its power, and wakes something up that was dormant. To me this song is magic. Not because of any impressive solo or grand meaning, but because I feel our deep connectedness every time we play it with a group of people. I’ve missed this song and the joining of our voices so very much this past year, and this recording is a balm to soothe that feeling of separation. I hope it brings you deep solace and a moment of real connection as it has for me. – Ajeet.