Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Embattled real estate lawyer Kossoff can't shield docs in bankruptcy

By David Thomas
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUsQc_0b5DjkdY00
United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A bankruptcy judge in Manhattan has again ordered real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff, who is under criminal investigation amid accusations of mishandling client funds, to cooperate with the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing the liquidation of his law firm.

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones held at a Thursday hearing that Kossoff cannot invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination because he is turning over corporate documents from his shuttered firm, Kossoff PLLC, not personal records.

Jones rejected the argument made by Kossoff's criminal defense attorney, Walter Mack of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack, that Kossoff and his law firm are indistinguishable.

"Those contentions fail to overcome the collective entity doctrine," Jones said. He ordered Kossoff to turn over the records requested by Al Togut, a bankruptcy attorney overseeing the estate of Kossoff PLLC as Chapter 7 trustee.

Togut praised Jones' ruling in an email, saying it "puts to rest Mr. Kossoff’s claim that his Fifth Amendment privilege relieves him of the obligation to cooperate with the trustee."

Togut said he expects Kossoff to appear at a meeting of his law firm's creditors, where Togut, as the trustee, will examine him.

Jones' ruling comes one month after he designated Kossoff as the person responsible for his real estate law firm, which was forced into bankruptcy by a group of creditors who have claimed that the firm misappropriated more than $8 million in escrow funds.

Since then, Togut, represented by attorneys from his law firm, Togut, Segal & Segal, complained that Kossoff is improperly invoking the Fifth Amendment privilege in order to shield documents, accusing him in a July 16 filing of engaging in "ransom demands and delay tactics."

Mack during the hearing argued that turning over documents or having to create them could impinge on Kossoff's Fifth Amendment rights as he faces possible criminal prosecution. He asserted that Kossoff, under his direction, could not fill out an application to receive assistance from pro bono counsel because that would require him to disclose his income.

Mack said the fight over documents will end once Kossoff pleads guilty to potential charges by the Manhattan district attorney or the district attorney's office drops the case. Mack indicated in a July 9 filing that the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn is no longer investigating Kossoff, describing the Manhattan district attorney as the "sole prosecutor criminally investigating" him.

"He wants to cooperate. It's not like we're sitting there hiding documents. We're trying to keep him alive and we’re trying to keep him in a situation where his life can go on in a reasonable semblance," Mack said during the hearing.

Mack declined to say after the hearing whether Kossoff would turn over the records the Chapter 7 trustee is seeking. "Time will tell what we do," he said in an email.

The case is In re Kossoff PLLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 21-10699.

For Togut: Neil Berger, Brian Shaughnessy and Minta Nester of Togut, Segal & Segal

For Kossoff: Walter Mack of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

154K+
Followers
187K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Real Estate Law#Docs#Doar Rieck Kaley Mack#Togut Segal Segal#Time#U S Bankruptcy Court#Minta Nester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Investigation
Related
Brooklyn, NYLaw.com

Brooklyn Lawyer Surrenders License After 6 Decades Amid Escrow Account Allegations

A state appeals court has accepted the resignation of a Brooklyn-based attorney who practiced law for more than 60 years, after he admitted that he can’t defend against allegations he failed to safeguard funds held in an escrow account on behalf of an estate, and that he disbursed at least one check from the account after he’d already been suspended for a year because of professional misconduct in the matter.
Delaware StatePosted by
Reuters

Colombian consumer lending unit seeks bankruptcy protection in Delaware

(Reuters) - The U.S.-based unit of a Latin American-focused consumer loan servicer has filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware looking to sell its Colombian assets. Alpha Latam Management LLC, represented by White & Case, and certain affiliates filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday evening with $768 million in debt. ALM, an affiliate of Mexico’s Alpha Holding SA de CV, says its financial strain was the result of a series of accounting errors revealed earlier this year that caused creditors to declare defaults, effectively cutting off its access to necessary financing, as well as “variability” in loan collections.
Real EstateWave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

Not all attorneys are created equal. Just because you know someone with a law license, or you saw someone advertising cut-rate fees for closings, doesn’t mean that’s the best person to represent you when selling a property. There’s good and bad in all professions. Like brokers, lawyers often get a bad rap. Many times, in both cases, it’s well deserved; However, when you find an exceptional lawyer who’s experienced, accessible, empathetic, humble, and communicates well, you’ve struck gold.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Seeks Punitive Damages for Alan Dershowitz Harassment

In a new counterclaim against Alan Dershowitz, Netflix alleges that the Harvard law professor is maliciously attempting to impede its free exercise of speech. The dispute concerns Filthy Rich, the docuseries that examines convicted and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Dershowitz once represented Epstein and has faced an allegation of sexual misconduct himself.
Public SafetyRadar Online.com

How Jeffrey Epstein Made a Fortune From An Illegal Ponzi Scheme Then Skipped Away With Millions Of Other People’s Money

When the full horror of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were laid bare in 2019, the world wondered how he managed to get away with his abuse for so long. But, as authors Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin, and James Robertson reveal in their book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the man who would be unmasked as the worst pedophile in American history was guilty of other criminal acts too – and should have been jailed in the early 1990s.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Nashville whistleblower gets $28.5M in fraud settlement

A Nashville man will receive more than $28.5 million as part of a larger settlement in a whistleblower suit brought against now-defunct Florida-based Arriva Medical and medical device company Alere Inc. for Medicare fraud. Arriva, a Medicare mail-order diabetic testing supplier that shuttered in 2017 after the Centers for Medicare...
Alabama StatePosted by
Reuters

How Amazon interfered with Alabama union election -NLRB official

Aug 3 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) interfered with a union election by installing a mailbox to collect ballots and by distributing paraphernalia encouraging employees to vote against organizing, according to a report by a U.S. National Labor Relations Board hearing officer. The NLRB official on Monday recommended...
Lawprimenewsghana.com

Lawyer sues investment company over unpaid $87,000 legal fees

A private legal practitioner has issued a writ against Generation Investments Company Limited following legal fees of $87,231 owed him. Kwesi Fynn is asking the Commercial Court for an order for recovery of an amount of the $ 87,231 or its cedi equivalent being unpaid legal fees owed by the company.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

French bank BPCE rebounds with lower provisions

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - French co-operative bank BPCE on Tuesday reported a tenfold increase in second-quarter net income on increased revenue and lower pandemic-related charges against bad loans. BPCE said revenue was up 22.3% while its cost of risk, which reflects provisions against bad loans, fell 66.2% in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy