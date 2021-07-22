Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Arson of Minneapolis Pawn Shop

Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 11 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man pleaded guilty today to arson of a Minneapolis pawn shop, announced Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk. According to his guilty plea, on May 28, 2020, Montez Terriel Lee, 26, along with others, broke into the Max It Pawn Shop on East Lake Street in Minneapolis. Surveillance video footage showed Lee pouring a fire accelerant around the pawn shop and lighting the accelerant on fire. The fire destroyed the building. A second video showed Lee standing in front of the burning pawn shop and Lee could be heard saying, “[expletive] this place. We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down.”

