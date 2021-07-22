Man from Las Cruces sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for attempting to enticement a child into sex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Ismael Valdez, 38, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, was sentenced on July 19 in federal court to 12 years in prison for attempted coercion and enticement. Valdez pleaded guilty to these charges on Aug. 27, 2020. According to his plea agreement, between April 29, 2020, and May 29, 2020, Valdez met and messaged an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 13-year-old girl on a social networking application. During the conversations, Valdez sent sexually explicit material to the “the child” and asked her to send sexually explicit material to him. Valdez arranged to meet with the child to have sex and traveled from his home in Las Cruces to a meeting location where law enforcement agents arrested him.