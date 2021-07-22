Dominican National Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution
BOSTON – A Dominican national who previously resided in Clifton, N.J., pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to fentanyl distribution. Carlos Nunez, 49, pleaded guilty one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec. 8, 2021. Nunez was indicted in September 2019 along with co-defendant Yamel Cuevas Gonzalez.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
