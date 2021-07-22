Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malta, NY

Owner of Malta’s Ellsworth Commons Agrees to Pay $805,000 and to Permanent Exclusion from Federal Housing Programs to Resolve Civil Liability

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Eugene Rosen of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida has agreed to pay the United States $805,000 to resolve allegations that he made improper payments to his family trusts while disregarding his obligation to make payments on a federally-backed mortgage, and submitted a false statement to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Federal Housing Administration (FHA) related to those payments, in violation of the civil equity skimming statute and the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA), announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malta, NY
Business
City
Albany, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
Malta, NY
Government
City
Malta, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Act#Fha Mortgage#Ellsworth Commons Agrees#Hud#Fha#Firrea#Ellsworth Partners#Llc#Community#Federal State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

Former President and CEO of now bankrupt precious metals firm convicted of mail and wire fraud for Ponzi-type scheme

Seattle – The former President & CEO of Northwest Territorial Mint, a now-bankrupt company dealing in precious metals, was convicted today in U.S. District Court in Seattle of 14 federal felonies resulting from a Ponzi-like scheme that defrauded customers of millions of dollars, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. After more than three weeks of testimony and evidence, the jury deliberated about two days before convicting Bernard Ross Hansen, 60, aka Ross B. Hansen of multiple counts of wire and mail fraud. The jury also convicted Vault Manager Diane Renee Erdmann, 48, of 13 counts of wire fraud and mail fraud following the trial. Sentencing for both Mr. Hansen and Ms. Erdmann is scheduled for October 29, 2021.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Shore News Network

North Georgia Health Clinic and its CEO agree to pay $130,000.00 to settle False Claims Act allegations that they issued medically unnecessary opioid prescriptions

ATLANTA – North Georgia Healthcare Center, Inc. (“NGHC”), a Ringgold, Georgia, based nonprofit corporation and healthcare provider, as well as its CEO, Delaine Hunter, have agreed to pay $130,000.00 dollars to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by causing the submission – between January 1, 2012 and September 10, 2018 – of medically unnecessary claims for Schedule II controlled substances to the United States and State of Georgia. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Dr. Gary Smith, a former NGHC physician, improperly prescribed opioids without appropriate medical review and judgment of medical necessity.
Georgia StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Georgia company and owner admit guilt in scheme to evade U.S. national security trade sanctions

SAVANNAH, GA: A Georgia company and its owner have admitted guilt in a scheme to evade United States national security laws. Dali Bagrou pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Conspiracy, while his company, World Mining and Oil Supply (WMO) of Dacula, Ga., pled guilty to Violation of the Export Control Reform Act, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The plea subjects Bagrou to a statutory sentence of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by up to three years of supervised release, while WMO is subject to a sentence of up to five years’ probation, along with significant fines and financial restitution. As part of his plea, Bagrou also agreed to forfeit a home purchased with illicit proceeds; the Atlanta-area residence is valued at approximately $800,000.
Maryland StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Leader of Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Kilograms of Cocaine in Maryland and Bribing U.S. Postal Letter Carriers

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Russell Stanley III, age 40, of Bowie, Maryland, today to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and bribery of a government official.
Providence, RIPosted by
Shore News Network

Providence Man Charged in Schemes to Defraud RI Businesses, MA Foundation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Providence man has been charged in federal court based on allegations that he orchestrated schemes to defraud Rhode Island businesses and a Massachusetts foundation of tens of thousands of dollars by depositing fraudulent checks drawn on the entities and quickly withdrawing the funds before it was determined by the banks that the checks were bogus, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.
Jackson Township, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Jackson Township Planning Board unanimously approves to move forward on Jackson Trails

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township planning board on Monday met in private to discuss a resolution for the Jackson Trails project to receive a preliminary construction approval of the 367 single-family home development on South Hope Chapel Road. There action was not made public on the board’s agenda before the meeting, instead, after meeting in a private executive session before the meeting, the board introduced a resolution to be approved immediately, without a public hearing or public input beforehand.
New York City, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

New York Teacher’s Union issues statement on mandatory vaccines, here it is

NEW YORK, NY – Earlier this summer the NEA heard a measure to force mandatory vaccinations for K-12 public schools nationwide. This included teachers, staff, and students. That measure was voted down by the NEA and now the political decision of whether to force teachers, students and faculty to get COVID-19 vaccinations in public schools has become a state and local decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy