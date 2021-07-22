Owner of Malta’s Ellsworth Commons Agrees to Pay $805,000 and to Permanent Exclusion from Federal Housing Programs to Resolve Civil Liability
ALBANY, NEW YORK – Eugene Rosen of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida has agreed to pay the United States $805,000 to resolve allegations that he made improper payments to his family trusts while disregarding his obligation to make payments on a federally-backed mortgage, and submitted a false statement to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Federal Housing Administration (FHA) related to those payments, in violation of the civil equity skimming statute and the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA), announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon.
