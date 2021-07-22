New Haven Gang Member Sentenced to 27 Months in Federal Prison for Illegal Gun Possession
Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that JAQUAN GRAY, 27, of New Haven, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny to 27 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a loaded firearm. Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the sentencing occurred via videoconference.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
