The Jackson County Board of Education has a difficult job on their hands. We’re just about a month away from schools reopening and school districts are still weighing the decision about masks in classrooms. The CDC recommends the return to in-person learning, but with protocols in place. When it comes to masks, the CDC says vaccinated teachers and students don’t need them. However, the CDC says those who aren’t fully vaccinated though should wear masks, but the ultimate decision about any mask requirements will be up to individual school districts.