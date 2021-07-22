Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

$353K Worth of Drugs Seized by USBP Near Harlingen, Texas

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Edinburg, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents interdicted two drug smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 440 pounds of marijuana. Early this morning, Harlingen Border Patrol agents working near the Rio Grande in Bluetown, Texas, observed multiple subjects carrying bundles of suspected narcotics. Upon detection, the drug smugglers dropped their contraband and swiftly absconded back to Mexico. Agents seized the five abandoned bundles of marijuana. The weight of the marijuana was approximately 347 pounds, valued at over $278K. The seized marijuana was transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#Illegal Drugs#Border Security#Mexico#Usbp Near#Rio Grande Valley Border#Harlingen Border Patrol#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Yuma, AZPosted by
Shore News Network

Yuma Agents Rescue Group, Find One Deceased

YUMA, Ariz. – Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responding to a 911 call early Sunday morning rescued three migrants in distress and found one deceased. At approximately 3 a.m., a woman called 911 and reported she was part of a group of four migrants who were lost in the desert and without food and water. Agents responded to an area four miles south of County 14th Street and Highway 195, based on grid coordinates that were provided, and encountered the female caller, an 18-year-old Mexican national. The woman stated that she left the three other members of her group behind.
ImmigrationPosted by
Shore News Network

A thousand migrants under a bridge, “the largest group we’ve ever seen”

Thousands of illegal migrants crowded at a border patrol processing facility under Anzalduas Bridge in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley on Sunday, video purportedly shows. Border officials reportedly encountered just over 3,000 migrants from Sunday to Monday morning in the Rio Grande Valley, according to Fox News’ Griff Jenkins. Video shows migrants waiting in a crowded fenced-in area under the bridge connecting Reynosa, Mexico, with Mission, Texas.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Shore News Network

Mexican Citizen Pleads Guilty to Transporting 10 Lbs. of Methamphetamine and Illegal Possession of a Firearm

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that MARTIN ALMEDA-PINEDA, age 37, of Mexico, pled guilty as charged on July 28, 2021 to a three-count indictment. He was charged in Count 1 with possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)A); Count 2 with possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c); and charged in Count 3 with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(5)(A). His sentencing is set for October 27, 2021 at 9:30 am before United States District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Shore News Network

Baton Rouge Man Sentenced to 78 Months in Federal Prison for Multiple Firearm Violations

Acting United States Attorney Ellison C. Travis announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Edward Thompson, age 35, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 78 months in federal prison following his conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon. The Court further sentenced Thompson three years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Two MSC Gayane Crew Members Sentenced for Conspiracy to Smuggle $1 Billion Worth of Cocaine into the United States

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced today that Ivan Durasevic, 31, and Nenad Ilic, 41, both of Montenegro, were sentenced by United States District Court Judge Harvey Bartle III, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine on a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. Durasevic was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and two years of supervised release. Ilic was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.
Mars Hill, MEPosted by
Shore News Network

Mars Hill Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

BANGOR, Maine: A Mars Hill man pleaded guilty in federal court today to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced. According to court records, between approximately July 2018 and May 2019, members of the conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Four Syracuse Men Charged with Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Four Syracuse men were indicted yesterday and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, and possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute. The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon; Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Field Division; and Chief Kenton Buckner, City of Syracuse Police Department.
Texas StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Texas man indicted for murder at Union Township truck stop

UNION TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Hunterdon County Grand Jury returned a four-count indictment on July 29, 2021 charging a Texas man for the murder of 43-year-old Ricardo Menezes De Castro, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson reported. David L. Rodriguez, age 45, of Alamo, Texas, was indicted for one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He remains in the Warren County Jail.
Georgia StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Georgia man sentenced in dog-fighting operation

AUGUSTA, GA: A Georgia man has been sentenced in federal court in connection with a dog-fighting ring broken up in 2018 in Dodge County. Benjaman Shinhoster III, a/k/a “Benji,” 41, of Louisville, Ga., was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to Sponsoring and Exhibiting a Dog in an Animal Fighting Venture, said Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen Jr. also ordered Shinhoster to pay a fine of $2,500 and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison sentence.
Pasadena, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Pasadena Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison for Shooting and Killing Victim During a Carjacking in South Baltimore

Maryland – U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett today sentenced Collin Davis, age 34, of Pasadena, Maryland, to 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for the federal charge of carjacking resulting in death, related to Davis’ carjacking and murder in Baltimore of an individual who he knew and had attempted to carjack.
Maryland StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Leader of Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Kilograms of Cocaine in Maryland and Bribing U.S. Postal Letter Carriers

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Russell Stanley III, age 40, of Bowie, Maryland, today to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and bribery of a government official.
Austin, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Watch: Fist fight breaks out on plane over reclining seat

A video captured two men trading blows along the aisle of a landed plane over allegedly a reclining seat on a landed American Airlines plane on Sunday. The flight from New Orleans to Austin arrived around 4:21 p.m. at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but the two were not arrested after the incident, Austin Police told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Police didn’t go into detail about why they weren’t arrested.

Comments / 0

Community Policy