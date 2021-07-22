$353K Worth of Drugs Seized by USBP Near Harlingen, Texas
Edinburg, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents interdicted two drug smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 440 pounds of marijuana. Early this morning, Harlingen Border Patrol agents working near the Rio Grande in Bluetown, Texas, observed multiple subjects carrying bundles of suspected narcotics. Upon detection, the drug smugglers dropped their contraband and swiftly absconded back to Mexico. Agents seized the five abandoned bundles of marijuana. The weight of the marijuana was approximately 347 pounds, valued at over $278K. The seized marijuana was transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
