Spokane – Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Jonny Shineflew, age 48, of Spokane, Washington, was sentenced to a 70-month term of imprisonment after pleading guilty on March 25, 2021, to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, one count of Mail Theft, and one count of Aggravated Identity Theft. United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice also imposed a five-year term of court supervision after Shineflew is released from federal prison.