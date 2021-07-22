New York Man Pleads to Passport Fraud Conspiracy and Aggravated Identity Theft
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that THIERNO O. BAH, age 30, a resident of New York, New York, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2021 to passport fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft before U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance. BAH is the second and final defendant to plead guilty in this case arising from an arrest in Metairie, Louisiana on February 19, 2020. BAH’s codefendant, Manuela Gonzalez-Bookman, also of New York, previously pleaded guilty in this case.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0