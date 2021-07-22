Cancel
New York City, NY

New York Man Pleads to Passport Fraud Conspiracy and Aggravated Identity Theft

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 11 days ago
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that THIERNO O. BAH, age 30, a resident of New York, New York, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2021 to passport fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft before U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance. BAH is the second and final defendant to plead guilty in this case arising from an arrest in Metairie, Louisiana on February 19, 2020. BAH’s codefendant, Manuela Gonzalez-Bookman, also of New York, previously pleaded guilty in this case.

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

