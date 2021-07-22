Convicted Felon Sentenced to More Prison Time

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that MARTIN ALMEDA-PINEDA, age 37, of Mexico, pled guilty as charged on July 28, 2021 to a three-count indictment. He was charged in Count 1 with possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)A); Count 2 with possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c); and charged in Count 3 with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(5)(A). His sentencing is set for October 27, 2021 at 9:30 am before United States District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo.