South Bend, IN

South Bend, Indiana Woman was Sentenced

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 11 days ago
SOUTH BEND – Crystal Egan, age 33, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced before United States District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio upon her pleas of guilty to Hobbs act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, announced Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay. Egan was...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

