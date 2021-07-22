Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mount Washington Laboratory Agrees to Pay $1.2 Million to Resolve Allegations of False Claims for Urine Drug Testing Services

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Bluewater Toxicology, LLC, a clinical laboratory in Mount Washington, Ky., has agreed to pay $1,252,403.40 to resolve civil allegations that it violated the False Claims Act, a federal law that prohibits submitting false or fraudulent claims to the federal government. According to the settlement agreement, the Unites...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Drug Testing#Bluewater Toxicology#Llc#Kentucky Medicaid#Indiana Medicaid#Tricare#Champva#Healthcare#Community#Combating Drug Abuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Oakland, CAgoldrushcam.com

Government Intervenes in False Claims Act Lawsuits Against Kaiser Permanente Affiliates for Submitting Inaccurate Diagnosis Codes to the Medicare Advantage Program

August 1, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO – The United States has intervened in six complaints alleging that members of the Kaiser Permanente consortium violated the False Claims Act by submitting. inaccurate diagnosis codes for its Medicare Advantage Plan enrollees in order to receive higher reimbursements. The Kaiser Permanente consortium members...
Maryland StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Leader of Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Kilograms of Cocaine in Maryland and Bribing U.S. Postal Letter Carriers

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Russell Stanley III, age 40, of Bowie, Maryland, today to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and bribery of a government official.
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

Faulty Drug Tests Are Finding K2 in Prisoners’ Mail, Lawsuit Alleges

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Notoriously faulty drug tests are coming back with false positives after screening prisoners’ legal mail for the synthetic cannabinoid K2, according to a lawsuit filed against the Massachusetts’ prison system last week. And prisoners are allegedly being given solitary confinement or losing visitation privileges as a result.
Georgia StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Georgia company and owner admit guilt in scheme to evade U.S. national security trade sanctions

SAVANNAH, GA: A Georgia company and its owner have admitted guilt in a scheme to evade United States national security laws. Dali Bagrou pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Conspiracy, while his company, World Mining and Oil Supply (WMO) of Dacula, Ga., pled guilty to Violation of the Export Control Reform Act, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The plea subjects Bagrou to a statutory sentence of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by up to three years of supervised release, while WMO is subject to a sentence of up to five years’ probation, along with significant fines and financial restitution. As part of his plea, Bagrou also agreed to forfeit a home purchased with illicit proceeds; the Atlanta-area residence is valued at approximately $800,000.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Shore News Network

North Georgia Health Clinic and its CEO agree to pay $130,000.00 to settle False Claims Act allegations that they issued medically unnecessary opioid prescriptions

ATLANTA – North Georgia Healthcare Center, Inc. (“NGHC”), a Ringgold, Georgia, based nonprofit corporation and healthcare provider, as well as its CEO, Delaine Hunter, have agreed to pay $130,000.00 dollars to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by causing the submission – between January 1, 2012 and September 10, 2018 – of medically unnecessary claims for Schedule II controlled substances to the United States and State of Georgia. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Dr. Gary Smith, a former NGHC physician, improperly prescribed opioids without appropriate medical review and judgment of medical necessity.
BusinessL'Observateur

Mail-Order diabetic testing supplier and parent company to pay $160 million to resolve alleged false claims to Medicare

NASHVILLE – Arriva Medical, LLC (Arriva), at one point the nation’s largest Medicare mail-order diabetic testing supplier, and its parent, Alere Inc. (Alere), have agreed to pay $160 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act. Until it ceased business operations in December 2017, Arriva was a mail-order diabetic testing supply company based in Coral Springs, Florida and one of the largest such mail order diabetic supply companies in the nation. Alere is a medical device company now based in Abbott Park, Illinois, which acquired Arriva in November 2011. The settlement resolves allegations that Arriva and Alere made, or caused, claims to Medicare that were false because of kickbacks to Medicare beneficiaries, because patients were ineligible to receive meters, or because patients were deceased.
San Francisco, CAKRON4

Feds join lawsuit alleging Kaiser Permanente Medicare fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The U.S. Justice Department has joined a series of whistleblower lawsuits alleging that Kaiser Permanente engaged in a years-long scheme to defraud the federal government out of Medicare payments. The suits allege that since 2009 the company systematically pressured doctors to amend medical records by adding...
Businessmainstreet-nashville.com

Mail order diabetic testing firm to pay record $160M in false claims settlement

Arriva Medical LLC, at one point the nation’s largest Medicare mail order diabetic testing supplier, and its parent, Alere Inc., have agreed to pay $160 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act. Until it ceased business operations in December 2017, Arriva was a mail order diabetic...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Abbott Labs to pay $160 million over kickbacks, false diabetes claims to Medicare

(Reuters) -Abbott Laboratories will pay $160 million to resolve claims that two of its units submitted false claims to Medicare by providing kickbacks to diabetes patients, including "free" or "no cost" glucose monitors, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Monday's settlement resolves claims that Arriva Medical LLC - once the...
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Arkansas to resume pandemic unemployment benefits

A judge has ordered Arkansas to resume federal pandemic unemployment benefits a month after the state stopped providing the extra relief. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday, ordering the state to resume its participation if the government will “agree to permit the State to do so.”
Congress & Courtsbleedingheartland.com

Federal government can fix cannabis scheduling problem without new law

Carl Olsen sent the letter enclosed below to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. -promoted by Laura Belin. GAI21675 4LN Discussion Draft S.L.C. Modern state, national, and international drug laws were designed to be flexible. Instead of statutory classification of drugs, classification is an administrative process called scheduling. The scheduling of drugs can be adjusted by administrative processes without the need for further legislation or renegotiated international treaties.
BusinessThe Verge

Tesla agrees to pay $1.5 million to settle battery throttling lawsuit

Tesla agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company used a software update to reduce the maximum battery voltage for some of its Model S sedans, Reuters reports. The software update, which was released in 2019, resulted in slower charging speed and diminished range for around...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Distributors can't 'second-guess' opioid scripts, W. Va. judge told

(Reuters) - Holding drug distributors liable for the opioid epidemic would undermine doctors' role in weighing the drugs' risks and benefits, a lawyer for McKesson Corp told a federal judge on Wednesday, as a landmark trial of West Virginia city and county's claims against the nation's largest distributors drew to a close.

Comments / 0

Community Policy