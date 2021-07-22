U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago To Participate in Cross-Jurisdictional Firearms Trafficking Strike Force

SAVANNAH, GA: A Georgia company and its owner have admitted guilt in a scheme to evade United States national security laws. Dali Bagrou pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Conspiracy, while his company, World Mining and Oil Supply (WMO) of Dacula, Ga., pled guilty to Violation of the Export Control Reform Act, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The plea subjects Bagrou to a statutory sentence of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by up to three years of supervised release, while WMO is subject to a sentence of up to five years’ probation, along with significant fines and financial restitution. As part of his plea, Bagrou also agreed to forfeit a home purchased with illicit proceeds; the Atlanta-area residence is valued at approximately $800,000.