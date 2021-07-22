Cancel
U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago To Participate in Cross-Jurisdictional Firearms Trafficking Strike Force

Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Justice today launched five cross-jurisdictional strike forces to help reduce gun violence by disrupting illegal firearms trafficking in key regions across the country. Leveraging existing resources, the regional strike forces will better ensure sustained and focused coordination across jurisdictions and help stem the supply of illegally trafficked firearms from source cities, through other communities, and into five key market regions: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area/Sacramento Region, and Washington, D.C.

Maryland StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Leader of Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Kilograms of Cocaine in Maryland and Bribing U.S. Postal Letter Carriers

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Russell Stanley III, age 40, of Bowie, Maryland, today to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and bribery of a government official.
Cobb County, GAPosted by
Shore News Network

Felon indicted following roadway shooting

ATLANTA – Rico Laprince Southall has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Southall fired shots at the victim, who happened also to be a family member. “A key factor in reducing gun violence is to remove firearms from the hands of individuals prohibited from possessing...
Georgia StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Georgia company and owner admit guilt in scheme to evade U.S. national security trade sanctions

SAVANNAH, GA: A Georgia company and its owner have admitted guilt in a scheme to evade United States national security laws. Dali Bagrou pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Conspiracy, while his company, World Mining and Oil Supply (WMO) of Dacula, Ga., pled guilty to Violation of the Export Control Reform Act, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The plea subjects Bagrou to a statutory sentence of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by up to three years of supervised release, while WMO is subject to a sentence of up to five years’ probation, along with significant fines and financial restitution. As part of his plea, Bagrou also agreed to forfeit a home purchased with illicit proceeds; the Atlanta-area residence is valued at approximately $800,000.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Two MSC Gayane Crew Members Sentenced for Conspiracy to Smuggle $1 Billion Worth of Cocaine into the United States

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced today that Ivan Durasevic, 31, and Nenad Ilic, 41, both of Montenegro, were sentenced by United States District Court Judge Harvey Bartle III, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine on a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. Durasevic was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and two years of supervised release. Ilic was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Shore News Network

Mexican Citizen Pleads Guilty to Transporting 10 Lbs. of Methamphetamine and Illegal Possession of a Firearm

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that MARTIN ALMEDA-PINEDA, age 37, of Mexico, pled guilty as charged on July 28, 2021 to a three-count indictment. He was charged in Count 1 with possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)A); Count 2 with possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c); and charged in Count 3 with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(5)(A). His sentencing is set for October 27, 2021 at 9:30 am before United States District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo.
ImmigrationPosted by
Shore News Network

Previously Deported Alien Sentenced To 12 Months’ Imprisonment For Illegal Re-Entry

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on July 30, 2021, Pablo Ramirez-Hernandez, age 35, was sentenced to 12 months and one day of imprisonment followed by one-year of supervised release, by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Four Syracuse Men Charged with Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Four Syracuse men were indicted yesterday and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, and possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute. The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon; Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Field Division; and Chief Kenton Buckner, City of Syracuse Police Department.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Shore News Network

Baton Rouge Man Sentenced to 78 Months in Federal Prison for Multiple Firearm Violations

Acting United States Attorney Ellison C. Travis announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Edward Thompson, age 35, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 78 months in federal prison following his conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon. The Court further sentenced Thompson three years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
Pasadena, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Pasadena Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison for Shooting and Killing Victim During a Carjacking in South Baltimore

Maryland – U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett today sentenced Collin Davis, age 34, of Pasadena, Maryland, to 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for the federal charge of carjacking resulting in death, related to Davis’ carjacking and murder in Baltimore of an individual who he knew and had attempted to carjack.
Mars Hill, MEPosted by
Shore News Network

Mars Hill Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

BANGOR, Maine: A Mars Hill man pleaded guilty in federal court today to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced. According to court records, between approximately July 2018 and May 2019, members of the conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and...

