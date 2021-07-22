U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago To Participate in Cross-Jurisdictional Firearms Trafficking Strike Force
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Justice today launched five cross-jurisdictional strike forces to help reduce gun violence by disrupting illegal firearms trafficking in key regions across the country. Leveraging existing resources, the regional strike forces will better ensure sustained and focused coordination across jurisdictions and help stem the supply of illegally trafficked firearms from source cities, through other communities, and into five key market regions: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area/Sacramento Region, and Washington, D.C.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0