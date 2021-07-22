Two Defendants Plead Guilty to Federal Charges Filed in Connection with Oakland-Based EB-5 Visa Investment Scheme
OAKLAND – Thomas Henderson pleaded guilty in federal court today to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a government agency related to his role in deceiving investors in various Oakland, California-based businesses, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds; U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Special Agent in Charge William Chang; Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Tatum King; and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair. A second defendant, Cooper Lee, also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy for his role in diverting certain investor funds. The guilty pleas were accepted by the Hon. Richard Seeborg, Chief U.S. District Judge.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
