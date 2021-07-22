ERA® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS CALIFORNIA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF CARLILE REALTY GROUP & LENDING
ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA CARLILE Realty Group. Founded in 2005 the company is headquartered in Sacramento, CA, and serves Arden-Arcade, Sacramento, Fair Oaks, Carmichael, Orangevale, Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove, Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln, as well as other Northern California communities.realtybiznews.com
