As the country starts to open back up, small businesses across all industries are feeling the stress of having to deal with service delays and impatient customers. A large part of these service delays is due to the worker shortage. In fact, on May 11, The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 8.1 million open jobs in the U.S. at the end of March, which was the highest it's been since they started tracking in 2000. However, as employers work to get the proper staffing, it's crucial to mitigate upset customers through making sure that your brand’s digital presence and marketing efforts don’t fall to the wayside.