Michigan Players Thinking About Ohio State Every Day As Wolverines Increase Emphasis on The Game This Offseason

Since July 1, college athletes have had opportunities available to them that they never had before. NCAA athletes are now able to receive benefits for their name, image and likeness, giving them the opportunity to make money while they are still playing college sports through avenues like endorsement deals, autograph signings and event appearances. For athletes like Ohio State left tackle Thayer Munford, who was raised by a single mother and didn’t have much growing up in Cincinnati, it’s a long-awaited chance to be able to profit from their fame on the field of play and make some money for themselves and their families.