1936 Ridgewood, Jefferson City, TN 37760

Don't miss this chance to have a great home with a huge front yard and the backyard looks that like a park. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New carpet is being put in on Aug 19th in all 3 bedrooms. On the back of the house there is an enclosed sunroom perfect for someone who loves to take care of plants. There are new appliances in kitchen and a refrigerator that will convey with the house. There is also 2 water heaters that are natural gas, so good hot water will not be a problem. This home is part of an estate and is being sold "AS IS" "WHERE IS".