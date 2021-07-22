Cancel
Jefferson City, TN

1936 Ridgewood, Jefferson City, TN 37760

Citizen Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss this chance to have a great home with a huge front yard and the backyard looks that like a park. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New carpet is being put in on Aug 19th in all 3 bedrooms. On the back of the house there is an enclosed sunroom perfect for someone who loves to take care of plants. There are new appliances in kitchen and a refrigerator that will convey with the house. There is also 2 water heaters that are natural gas, so good hot water will not be a problem. This home is part of an estate and is being sold "AS IS" "WHERE IS".

