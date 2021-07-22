Cancel
Oklahoma State

OSBI investigating officer involved shooting in Duncan

By Charlene Belew The Duncan Banner
The Duncan Banner
The Duncan Banner
 11 days ago
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s public information officer confirmed the ongoing investigation of an officer involved shooting in Duncan that happened Thursday.

While no other details or information has been confirmed at this time, the intersection near the 300 block of Maple and 4th Street has been closed for well over an hour and a half.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Duncan Police are on scene and the public is advised to avoid this area at this time.

The Duncan Banner will update as more information becomes available.

The Duncan Banner

The Duncan Banner

Duncan, OK
Media Account for The Duncan Banner

