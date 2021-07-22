Cancel
NHL schedule release: Lightning-Penguins, Kraken-Knights Oct. 12

Birmingham Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL revealed its schedule for the 2021-22 regular season Thursday evening, highlighted by the introduction of the league's 32nd team, the Seattle Kraken. The expansion Kraken will make their regular-season debut Oct. 12 by visiting the league's most recent expansion club, the Vegas Golden Knights. Two weeks later, they will open their home digs, Climate Pledge Arena, on Oct. 23 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Related
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

Report: Tampa Bay Lightning Anthem Singer Moved to ICU

It’s been a rough few weeks since the Stanley Cup victory celebrations for Lightning national anthem singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey. Lightning fan Thomas Schooley, who has organized a fundraiser for Sonya, says she has been moved to the intensive care unit after a fever spike last night. Schooley says they will keep her there for 48 hours for observation.
NHLMiami Herald

Panthers announce schedule with opener set for Oct. 14. Rematch with Lightning soon after

After one of the best seasons in franchise history, the Florida Panthers will be back in action in October to kick off the 2021-22 NHL season. The Panthers will play open the season with a pair of home games in Sunrise on Oct. 14 and 16, against the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders, respectively, and they’ll close the season April 29 against the Montreal Canadiens. They’ll have their first meeting against the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 19 in Tampa. They’ll return to Amalie Arena on Nov. 13, and host their in-state rival Dec. 30 and April 24 for their home finale.
NHLwtae.com

Pittsburgh Penguins announce 2021 pre-season schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced its 2021 pre-season schedule Monday. The Penguins will open up their six-game pre-season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 27 at PPG Paints Arena. The pre-season schedule features six games – three at PPG Paints Arena and three away. Below is a look...
NHLbizjournals

Penguins reveal 2021-2022 regular season schedule

It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh again on Oct. 16 when the Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks. It's the third game for the team according to the just released 2021-2022 schedule which begins on the road in Florida. On Oct. 12, the Pens meet the defending Stanley Cup champions on the Lightning's home ice in Tampa Bay, then take on the Florida Panthers.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins to Lose Tanev; Updated Kraken Picks, 29 of 30 Leaked

The picks aren’t official, but nearly all Seattle Kraken expansion draft picks have been leaked via Twitter. Former TSN reporter turned Daily Faceoff lead Frank Seravalli did most of the damage to the Wednesday night ESPN broadcast. The usual suspects from TSN and Sportsnet did some heavy lifting, too, and it sounds like the Pittsburgh Penguins will lose winger Brandon Tanev.
NHLWTAJ

Penguins F Brandon Tanev picked in Kraken Expansion Draft

SEATTLE, Wa. (WTAJ) – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev was picked by the Seattle in the Kraken 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The 29-year-old Canadian spent the past two season in Pittsburgh. Prior to his time with the Pens, he played for the Winnipeg Jets. During the 2020-2021 season, Tanev played...
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning Round: NHL announce regular season schedule for 2021-22

Today is the first day of the 2021 NHL Draft. Picks 1-32 will be made tonight starting at 8pm ET, with Rounds 2-7 happening on Saturday starting at 11am and going for who knows how long. Yesterday, the NHL announced their 82-game regular season schedules for 2021-22, including for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHLFOX43.com

Kraken select forwards from Flyers, Penguins in 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken have selected players from the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins as apart of the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Seattle selected forward Carsen Twarynski from the Philadelphia Flyers. Twarynski, 23, was drafted with the 82nd overall pick in the 2016 Draft by Philadelphia. He has suited...
NHLYardbarker

Kraken Select Brandon Tanev From Pittsburgh Penguins

Brandon Tanev is a 29-year-old forward who originates from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and played from 2012-13 to 2015-16 for the Friars of Providence College in the Hockey East conference of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I college program. During the 2014-15 season for the Friars, he finished with 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 39 games. His most successful numbers in terms of offensive production came during the 2015-16 when he finished with 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points in 38 games for the Friars. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2015-16 season while playing with the Friars.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Schedule 2021-22: Opening Day, All-Star Weekend and Key Dates Released

The 2021-22 NHL season officially opens on Tuesday, Oct. 12, with the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena and the home club raising its third banner in franchise history. Immediately following Bolts-Pens, the Seattle Kraken will make their NHL debut with a visit...
NHLNHL

Penguins to Make Five Selections in the 2021 NHL Draft

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have five selections in this year's NHL Draft, held virtually on July 23-24. The Penguins will make selections in the second (58th overall), fifth (154th overall), and seventh (194th, 215th and 218th overall) rounds. Round 1 of the draft will begin on Friday, July 23 at...
NHLPensBurgh

Round 1 of the NHL draft: the loneliest time for the Penguins

— Pensburgh mock draft history. (Since the Pens’ trade in 2020 happened later on to lose the pick, we would have had selected Connor Zary in our SBN mock at No. 15, if Pittsburgh had not traded the pick to So that will be fun to track to see his development vs. adding an immediate help in Kasperi Kapanen [worked out great in 2020-21 with Kapanen producing a lot of points])
NHLchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Penguins 2021 NHL Draft preview

The NHL draft goes today for Rounds 2-7 and the Penguins get to add some young players to the organization. Here’s where the team enters the day with their choices:. The second round pick is Pittsburgh’s marquee selection today, and is Ron Hextall’s first chance to add to the club through the draft. After taking goalies in rounds 2 and 3 last year, one would think for sure he would be going to add some skaters.
NHL27 First News

Penguins lose winger to Seattle in NHL expansion draft

SEATTLE, Washington (WKBN) – The Seattle Kraken selected Pittsburgh Penguins’ winger Brandon Tanev in the NHL expansion draft Wednesday evening. The 29-year-old signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent during the 2019-20 offseason, signing a six-year contract worth $3.5 million per year. Tanev played in 100 games with Pittsburgh, accounting...
NHLNew Castle News

Expansion Kraken land Grubauer; Lightning breakup continues

There was a method to the Seattle Kraken’s approach to preserve salary cap space while making their expansion draft selections. After laying in wait, the Kraken made one of the biggest splashes in free agency by signing goalie Philipp Grubauer to a six-year, $35.4 million contract Wednesday. Seattle’s roster is suddenly beginning to take form with the addition of one of the top players on the market.
NHLwdadradio.com

PENGUINS FINALLY GET A PICK IN NHL DRAFT

After having no first round draft pick, the Penguins finally got to choose a player with the 58th overall selection in the NHL draft, and took forward Tristan Broz, an 18-year-old lifelong Penguins fan from Minnesota. From the Penguins (Michelle Crechiolo @PensInsideScoop / Penguins Team Reporter):. Scouts had Broz, the...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: A Smear Job On Eichel’s Agents; NHL Trade Rumors

During the course of a season, and even more so in the offseason, reporters will call on agents to get a scoop off the NHL trade and free agent markets. Agents will use reporters in a similar fashion as they try to influence the NHL trade and free agent markets. Sometimes though, for a myriad of reasons, agents won’t want to play the game and will even ghost a reporter. It happens to the best of us.

