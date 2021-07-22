NHL schedule release: Lightning-Penguins, Kraken-Knights Oct. 12

After one of the best seasons in franchise history, the Florida Panthers will be back in action in October to kick off the 2021-22 NHL season. The Panthers will play open the season with a pair of home games in Sunrise on Oct. 14 and 16, against the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders, respectively, and they’ll close the season April 29 against the Montreal Canadiens. They’ll have their first meeting against the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 19 in Tampa. They’ll return to Amalie Arena on Nov. 13, and host their in-state rival Dec. 30 and April 24 for their home finale.