Jefferson County seeks payment for Watertown council primary costs
WATERTOWN — Jefferson County election officials are trying to get the city to pay an $8,500 bill for costs associated with the June 22 nonpartisan City Council primary. In the July 12 letter to City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, election commissioners Jude R. Seymour and Michelle R. LaFave wrote that their office incurred the $8,551.68 in costs to administer the primary for the nonpartisan primary in which 10 candidates ran for three City Council seats.www.nny360.com
