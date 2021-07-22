Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Jefferson County seeks payment for Watertown council primary costs

By CRAIG FOX cfox@wdt.net
nny360.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN — Jefferson County election officials are trying to get the city to pay an $8,500 bill for costs associated with the June 22 nonpartisan City Council primary. In the July 12 letter to City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, election commissioners Jude R. Seymour and Michelle R. LaFave wrote that their office incurred the $8,551.68 in costs to administer the primary for the nonpartisan primary in which 10 candidates ran for three City Council seats.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watertown#County Attorney#County Treasurer#Race#City Council#Republican#Democratic#The State Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City Council discussed the rise in Covid-19 cases after a hotspot advisory was issued for the county

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Council met Monday at 6 p.m. to give a pandemic update, just three days after the state issued a COVID-19 hot spot advisory for Cole County COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks have increased to 363 in Cole County. Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the state health department, The post Jefferson City Council discussed the rise in Covid-19 cases after a hotspot advisory was issued for the county appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wichita, KSccenterdispatch.com

Voters in Wichita, Kan., to decide city council primaries on Aug. 3

The city of Wichita, Kan., is holding a nonpartisan primary election on Tuesday for two seats on the city council. The top two candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 2. In the District 3 race, incumbent Jared Cerullo is facing opposition from six candidates. Jason Carmichael, Jerome...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

Primary election to narrow choices for Seattle mayor, city council

The 2021 primary election has arrived, the day in which every local race will be narrowed down to two candidates who will compete in the Nov. 2 general election. At stake: Who will lead Seattle and King County into the future, as the region struggles with an ongoing pandemic, a crisis of homelessness and housing and a mandate to reimagine policing and public safety.
King County, WAredmond-reporter.com

King County Council OKs millions for courts overwhelmed by pandemic backlog

King County courts are facing a problem, and the King County Council has agreed to shell out tens of millions of dollars to try and solve it. Courts in the county are experiencing a tremendous backlog of cases of every kind, be it criminal or civil. The pandemic switch to conducting court proceedings in virtual format included a learning curve for everyone in the court system as well as a drop in efficiency.
Port Townsend, WAPeninsula Daily News

Port Townsend City Council race on tap for primary

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson County voters are continuing their tradition of political involvement this election season as primary day approaches and they consider contested races for Port Townsend City Council and Port Ludlow Fire District 3 board of commissioners. Primary election ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday or...
Hamilton County, INreadthereporter.com

County receives $32M in first round of ARP funding

Hamilton County has a plan in place to invest its share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The county will receive $65,555,152 in two payments. The first of which, roughly $32 million, has already been received; with the second payment set to arrive in June 2022.
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson City Council Approves Adding Feral Cat Colonies to City Ordinance

The City of Jefferson has added a new aspect to an ordinance by addressing feral cat colonies. Feral cats first became an issue in April of 2018 when the City temporarily stopped issuing live traps to remove animals from private properties, including feral cats. City Administrator Mike Palmer said in 2018 that the police department averaged shooting one feral cat per month, due to its demeanor and health. Fast forward to this past Tuesday’s City Council meeting, where the Council approved the third reading to amend the animal control and protection ordinance with feral cat colonies.
Brewster, WAWenatchee World

Primary election | Three Rivers Hospital seeks special levy

BREWSTER — Voters who live in the public hospital district served by Three Rivers Hospital are being asked for a one-year special levy that will raise $840,000. The ballot measure, if approved Aug. 3, will cost property owners 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed value that would be collected in 2022. It’s the same cost property owners are paying this year for the levy approved by voters in April 2020. The amount is in addition to the district’s regular property tax levy of about 68 cents per $1,000.
Dearborn, MIDetroit News

18 seek seats on Dearborn City Council in Aug. 3 primary

Dearborn — A long list of City Council hopefuls are challenging a handful of incumbents in the Aug. 3 primary in a bid to shake up the city's leadership. There are 14 new faces vying for seven seats on the panel, which is majority Arab American. The 18-candidate race includes...
Leesburg, VAloudounnow.com

Leesburg Council Agrees to $25K Cemetery Payment

After months of debate, the Leesburg Town Council finally found a majority to support a donation to the Loudoun Freedom Center. On Tuesday night, the council voted to award $25,740 to the Freedom Center, to put toward work needed at the Sycolin Cemetery. In May, the council approved a land...
Baltimore, MDGovernment Technology

Report: Extra Payments to IT Staff Cost Baltimore $260K

(TNS) — Baltimore City paid an extra $261,998 in severance to workers from its Office of Information & Technology, according to a report released Tuesday by the Office of the Inspector General. The inspector general found eight instances in which the department let employees resign rather than terminating them, allowing...
Jefferson County, TXKFDM-TV

Delta spike in Jefferson County

Beaumont — This latest summer surge is increasing at a rate not seen in any previous spike we’ve had in Jefferson or surrounding counties. With over 100 cases reported at the start of this week alone, Dr. Praphul Joshi, County Public Health Expert, says this is one of the biggest Covid-19 spikes seen in southeast Texas to date.
Grosse Pointe Park, MIGrosse Pointe News

Council, judge primary election is next Tuesday

GROSSE POINTE PARK, FARMS AND SHORES — Grosse Pointe Park, Farms and Shores residents may vote in an upcoming primary election to select council members and a judge, respectively, Tuesday, Aug. 3. Candidates for Park city council include Brian Brenner, Tom Caulfield, Christine Gallagher, Jeff Greer, Tim Kolar, Darci McConnell...
Yacolt, WAthereflector.com

Yacolt council appointments make primary race moot

Though the race is on the August Primary Election ballot, recent resignations from Yacolt Town Council have put one candidate for council position 3 in a different seat and another candidate for the position in another. On July 6, Ronald Homola, one of three candidates on the ballot for position...

Comments / 0

Community Policy