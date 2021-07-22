Jefferson County seeks payment for Watertown council primary costs

BREWSTER — Voters who live in the public hospital district served by Three Rivers Hospital are being asked for a one-year special levy that will raise $840,000. The ballot measure, if approved Aug. 3, will cost property owners 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed value that would be collected in 2022. It’s the same cost property owners are paying this year for the levy approved by voters in April 2020. The amount is in addition to the district’s regular property tax levy of about 68 cents per $1,000.