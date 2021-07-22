Formula Drift Doesn’t Need Network TV If Livestreaming Is Better

When it was announced Liberty Media had agreed to acquire Formula One back in September 2016, there was a concern among purists that the American mass media conglomerate would alienate the fan base and destroy the sport in its attempt to maximize revenues. But nearly five years later, FWONK shares are up more than 113% and the open-wheel racing circuit is thriving—particularly in the U.S., where television viewership figures have risen significantly from 2019 (+36% through the first nine races of the season). “It’s a turnaround story,” Hedgeye Risk Management partner Andrew Freedman said. “The brand was mismanaged under prior ownership. Liberty has come in, gotten [the sport] back on track with a more contemporary approach, and now the set-up over the next 3-5 years is pretty attractive.”