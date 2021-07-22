Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Formula Drift Doesn’t Need Network TV If Livestreaming Is Better

By Mark Vaughn
Autoweek.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDifferent motorsports sanctioning bodies have different approaches to broadcasting their events. IndyCar just reupped with NBC Sports for the next few years, NHRA is on Fox Sports or FS1, IMSA is on NBC, NBCSN or CNBC, and F1 is on ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ESPNews and ESPN Deportes.

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Tv#Start Tv#Espn#Live Tv#Indycar#Nbc Sports#Nhra#Fox Sports#Imsa#Nbcsn#Cnbc#F1#Espn2#Espnu#Espnews#Twitter#Formula Drift Co#Cbs Sports#Formula Drift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cutting cable

A lot of people may have considered cutting the cable cord but there's always that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no cable box or antenna required.
TV & VideosNewsTimes

TV Networks Want to Yank Nielsen Accreditation

The nation’s big TV companies are calling for a new yardstick. A trade organization representing Disney, ViacomCBS, NBCUniversal, Fox Corp. and other media giants is calling for the organization that signs off on Nielsen’s methodology for measuring TV viewership to yank accreditation, an aggressive maneuver in an era when media outlets and the advertisers who support them are scrambling to figure out how to count viewer eyeballs across an increasingly unwieldy array of new entertainment venues, digital behaviors and screens.
BusinessLight Reading

Hulu's live TV service streams to Comcast's Flex platform

More than a year after integrating Hulu's subscription VoD service, Comcast has added Hulu's Internet-delivered pay-TV offering to Xfinity Flex, a streaming and smart home platform targeted to Comcast's broadband-only customers. Existing Hulu + Live TV customers can access the service on Flex using their existing credentials. Customers new to...
Madison, WIthestreamable.com

How to Watch the CrossFit Games Finals Live Without Cable

The top Crossfit athletes in the world gather in Madison, WI to test their skills and claim the title of the “Fittest on Earth.” Here’s how to watch the Crossfit Games Finals. How to Watch the Crossfit Games Finals Without Cable. When: Sunday, August 1 starting at 9:35 AM ET.
TV & VideosTom's Guide

Hulu Live vs YouTube TV vs Sling vs DirecTV Stream: Face-off!

This Hulu Live vs YouTube TV and Sling vs DirecTV Stream face-off compares four of the top live TV streaming services, which differ in key ways. While most have raised their rates to the same price, one is still much cheaper — while another is having issues with one of the best streaming device platforms. But which of these cable TV alternatives, deserves to be the way you stream TV?
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

NASCAR Likely to Adjust Number Placement on Next Gen

It appears that NASCAR is inching closer to moving car numbers off the center section next season when the Next Gen car debuts during Daytona Speedweeks. According to a report in the Sports Business Journal, NASCAR could make official a decision to move the numbers forward in the coming weeks. The move would give sponsors the option of using both the door and quarter panels to display logos or messaging.
NFLthepennyhoarder.com

Here’s How to Cut the Cable Cord and Still Watch Live TV

This far into the new millennium, if you haven’t already cut the cord, you likely have a very specific reason. Today, we’ll look at some of the top reasons people are still holding onto their cable packages. Live sports and other live programming are at the top of the list for people clinging to cable. We’ll show you Live TV streaming alternatives and evaluate if cutting the cord is really “worth it” under these circumstances.
MotorsportsPosted by
Sportico

Formula One TV Ratings Up Big Amid Liberty Media Turnaround

When it was announced Liberty Media had agreed to acquire Formula One back in September 2016, there was a concern among purists that the American mass media conglomerate would alienate the fan base and destroy the sport in its attempt to maximize revenues. But nearly five years later, FWONK shares are up more than 113% and the open-wheel racing circuit is thriving—particularly in the U.S., where television viewership figures have risen significantly from 2019 (+36% through the first nine races of the season). “It’s a turnaround story,” Hedgeye Risk Management partner Andrew Freedman said. “The brand was mismanaged under prior ownership. Liberty has come in, gotten [the sport] back on track with a more contemporary approach, and now the set-up over the next 3-5 years is pretty attractive.”
NHLPosted by
FanSided

2021 NHL Expansion Draft: Date, Time, TV, Livestream, More

Today’s the day as the hockey world turns its attention to the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. After months and months of anticipation, the Seattle Kraken will finally get to build the first roster in franchise history at the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft tonight, and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.
Sportsthestreamable.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch the Women’s Gymnastics Floor Exercise Finals Live Online For Free

So, yes, it turns out the US women’s gymnastics team could succeed without Simone Biles, as American Suni Lee took home the gold in the women’s all-around. There’s still another event for the women’s team to win, though — the women’s floor routine. Can one of the many talented Americans bring home another gold? Or will another nation impress the judges and bring a gold medal back to their country?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
TV & VideosTom's Guide

Best Sling TV deals in August 2021

Sling TV deals are a cord cutter's dream. They make it easy to ditch your expensive cable TV package while saving you money in the process. If you're not familiar with the service, Sling is one of the best streaming services in the market, combining an affordable price with a decent array of live TV channels. If you're a student looking for back to school sales, Sling TV is also a great alternative to cable TV.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

This Is Why Lubbock Doesn’t Need Any Disgusting Celebrities Here

We've heard for years the slogan "Don't California My Texas," yet we see stories of more fancy-schmancy Hollywood types deciding to trade smog, earthquakes and $17 lattes for wide open spaces, lower gas prices and common sense. Problem is, when these freaks arrive at the border of Texas and New Mexico, they bring a lot of their Grade-A hippie-granola bulls--- with them.
MLSbaltimorenews.net

How to watch Mexico vs. USA Live Streaming in 2021 Gold Cup Final

How to watch Mexico vs. USA Live 2021 Gold Cup Final? Everything you need to know about Gold Cup Final 2021 Live Streaming info, including the date and time, and TV coverage. The Gold Cup final is on Sunday night in Las Vegas as the United States men's national team faces off against Mexico. Both teams have won all five of their matches up to this point, but both barely got through to the final, needing dramatic late winners to advance. The Americans got a late goal from Gyasi Zardes to beat Qatar, while it was Hector Herrera who saved El Tri against Canada. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Comments / 0

Community Policy