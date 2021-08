There is no mistaking who will be the receiving stars for the Dallas Cowboys this year as they are loaded with talent. The veteran Amari Cooper is one of the league's top route runners and a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott. Second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb is already being viewed as the league's next big breakout player. And then there is the forgotten one, Michael Gallup, who is playing on the last year of his rookie deal. This group is primed for a big season.