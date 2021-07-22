Micah Parsons: He Believes In Me

View more in
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
NFL|NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Micah Parsons Uses Dallas Cowboys Paycheck to Buy Mom a New House
Micah Parsons put his new paycheck to good use. Parsons, who signed his four-year rookie contract last month, posted the house he bought for his mother to his Instagram story on Saturday. “Welcome mom,” Parsons said on Instagram. “All for you.”. Before the draft, Parsons spoke to BroBible about his...
NFL
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on being a starter: "I gotta work for it"
Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons joined Shan & RJ to discuss his first professional training camp, how much he understands the playbook, and how he wants to earn a starting spot at linebacker rather than have it handed to him.
NFL
Dallas Cowboys training camp: Micah Parsons receives glowing review
Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is a big one to watch this year. The first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft and former Penn State star will hope to impress on a defense that struggled in a big way during the 2020 campaign. Apparently, he’s drawing rave reviews. In...
NFL
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on being a starter: "I gotta work for it"
OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) - Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons joined Shan & RJ to discuss his first professional training camp, how much he understands the playbook, and how he wants to earn a starting spot at linebacker rather than have it handed to him. Watch the video above...
