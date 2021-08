A draft strategy guide for running backs? That's easy -- draft early and draft often. Done. No other fantasy tips needed, right? Sadly, it's not quite as simple as that. Drafting frequently is one thing; drafting smartly is another. You don't need any sort of cheat sheet or sleepers list to do the former, but in order to do the latter, you need to know which players to target and in which rounds. Having a handy set of 2021 RB rankings tiers is the best way to do that.