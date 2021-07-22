Cancel
Inside Brittany Xavier's Dior-Filled Baby Shower

By Janelle Okwodu
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For Brittany Xavier, 2021 has been filled with positive developments. Pre-pandemic, the content creator’s channels were thriving, with both her Instagram and TikTok feeds filled with inspiration about travel and style. A true fashion nomad, Xavier and her husband Anthony were constantly on the go, jetting off in time with the international collections schedule. When the world ground to a halt due to the coronavirus crisis, though, Xavier and her family began to rethink their routine. “We weren’t traveling as much, and that made us reevaluate what we wanted,” she shared on the phone from California. “Once we were able to sit down and think, we realized that this was the perfect time for us to start trying for a baby. [The pause] was a blessing because I don’t know if we could have reached that conclusion if we were still going 24/7.”

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

