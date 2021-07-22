Cancel
Big Red Machine Shares 'Phoenix' Featuring Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell

By Katrina Nattress
The track's off the band's upcoming album 'How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?'

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

Musicaudacy.com

The War On Drugs, Fleet Foxes, The Jungle Giants

Here's the playlist to this weeks Big Beat. Very happy to debut new music from The War On Drugs and an EPIC song from Fleet Foxes with a lot of help from amazing musicians. Enjoy!. -Ryan A. **. The War On Drugs - "Living Proof" The Vaccines - "Back In...
MusicStereogum

Big Red Machine – “Phoenix” (Feat. Fleet Foxes & Anaïs Mitchell)

The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon are releasing their second album under the name Big Red Machine album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, next month. We’ve heard “Latter Days” with Bonny Light Horseman’s Anaïs Mitchell, the Dessner solo tune “The Ghost Of Cincinnati,” and the Taylor Swift-featuring “Renegade,” and the LP’s star-studded list of collaborators also includes Sharon Van Etten, This Is The Kit, Ben Howard, Naeem, Lisa Hannigan, and My Brightest Diamond’s Shara Nova. Today, we’re getting “Phoenix,” a lovely song that once again features Anaïs Mitchell, this time alongside Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold on lead vocals. Listen below.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

The Killers' Pressure Machine LP features Phoebe Bridgers

The Killers have unveiled the full track-listing for 'Pressure Machine', including a song with Phoebe Bridgers. The Killers have a song with Phoebe Bridgers on 'Pressure Machine'. Brandon Flowers and co have unveiled the track-listing for their follow-up to 2020's 'Imploding the Mirage', which is out on August 13, and...
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Rise & Grind: Chiiild's Music Is Steeped In Nostalgia & R&B

Rise & Grind is a new editorial series, meant to introduce and dissect new, buzzing, or underground artists. For the month of August, we are highlighting a few Canadian up-and-comers. Kicking off the new month is Montreal native Chiiild. While it's unfair to categorize Chiiild as a r'n'b wholly, it's...
Musicearshot.org

THIS OTHER FORCE: Drummer Sheridan Riley Defies Categorization

Sheridan Riley photo by Daniel Sheehan. “I’m not really a jazz drummer…I suppose I’m a rock drummer, but I never really set out to be a rock drummer either.” Sheridan Riley has been a member of such eclectic musical acts such as Avi Buffalo, John Mitchell Quartet, Time of Wolves, Fort Wife, and ALVVAYS. With such a diverse repertoire under their belt, Riley maintains but one simple focus, and that is to make music. “It’s this other force,” Riley says, “separate from day-to-day living. It interrupts. It’s beautiful and undeniable, but also so elusive. I’ll be searching for that energy indefinitely.”
Musicbridge909.org

Aug. 2 New Music Adds: Helado Negro, LK Ultra, Tre' Mutava

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Helado Negro (pictured), LK Ultra and Big Red Machine. Amyl and the Sniffers - “Security”. A live fan favorite, "Security" is the new track...
MusicStereogum

Andrew Rinehart & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – “Friend Of The Devil” (Grateful Dead Cover)

In 1970, Jerry Garcia co-wrote “Friend Of The Devil” with John Dawson and Robert Hunter. The Grateful Dead included the song on their album American Beauty, and it became a staple for the band. In the past five decades, lots of people have covered “Friend Of The Devil”: Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Loggins & Messina, Counting Crows, Ministry John Darnielle and Justin Vernon and Megafaun. Now, the LA-based art-pop musician Andrew Rineheart has made his own version of “Friend Of The Devil,” and he’s brought fellow Louisville native Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy in on it.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Weezer Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

Weezer have unveiled their cover of Metallica's 1991 classic "Enter Sandman." The song arrives as the latest installment from the upcoming Metallica Blacklist covers album, due for release on Sept. 10. The LP will include a total of 53 artists performing their favorite Metallica songs. The campaign launched last month with Colombian singer Juanes' version of "Enter Sandman," as well as three different covers of "Sad but True" by Jason Isbell, St. Vincent and Sam Fender.
MusicStereogum

Weezer – “Enter Sandman” (Metallica Cover)

In June, Metallica announced The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute to their self-titled “Black Album,” whose 30th anniversary is this month. The album itself is also getting a deluxe reissue. As for the tribute comp, it features 53 artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, a collaboration between Elton John and Miley Cyrus, and… of course… Weezer.
MusicNME

Mark Ronson recalls kicking Dave Grohl out of the studio

Mark Ronson has remembered the time he kicked Dave Grohl out of a recording studio. Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Ronson recalled the time the Foo Fighters frontman and former Queens of the Stone Age drummer showed up to the studio as Ronson was recording the 2017 album ‘Villains’ with Josh Homme‘s band.
MusicPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Artists With the Most Hit Albums

The history of recorded music begins with a fragment of the French folk song “Au Clair de la Lune,” captured by an instrument called a Phonautograph in Paris in 1860. Unfortunately, no playback mechanism existed, so nobody ever heard it. Fast-forward — by way of Thomas Edison, who invented the playable wax cylinder; Peter Goldmark, […]
Musicuncrazed.com

Bleachers Release New Song ‘Secret Life’ Featuring Lana Del Rey

Jack Antonoff, lead singer of the band Bleachers has announced the release of a new song ‘Secret Life’ which features Lana Del Rey. Antonoff has produced many songs for artists such as Lorde, Lana and Taylor Swift. However this is the first project in four years with his band Bleachers.
Rock Musictelegraphherald.com

Album reviews

Dee Snider “Leave A Scar” (Napalm) This is not a Twisted Sister album, not by any measure. The latest solo album from the band's frontman Dee Snider is harder, heavier and more steeped in new metal than anything the former MTV darlings did in the 1980s. Times and tastes change,...
Musickmuw.org

Funny Haha

I Know I’m Funny haha is the latest release from singer-songwriter Faye Webster. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Diamonds and Pearls, the 1991 album from Prince and the New Power Generation. Tuesday, August 3. Listen for selections from Home Video, the latest from Lucy...

