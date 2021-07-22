Big Red Machine Shares 'Phoenix' Featuring Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell

Sheridan Riley photo by Daniel Sheehan. “I’m not really a jazz drummer…I suppose I’m a rock drummer, but I never really set out to be a rock drummer either.” Sheridan Riley has been a member of such eclectic musical acts such as Avi Buffalo, John Mitchell Quartet, Time of Wolves, Fort Wife, and ALVVAYS. With such a diverse repertoire under their belt, Riley maintains but one simple focus, and that is to make music. “It’s this other force,” Riley says, “separate from day-to-day living. It interrupts. It’s beautiful and undeniable, but also so elusive. I’ll be searching for that energy indefinitely.”