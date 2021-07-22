Cancel
Brandi Carlile Announces New Album 'In These Silent Days,' Drops New Single

By Taylor Fields
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brandi Carlile is dropping a brand new album this fall, and shared the first taste of the upcoming record via her new song 'Right On Time'

