Brandi Carlile Announces New Album 'In These Silent Days,' Drops New Single

Large-scale concerts have resumed in Washington and with them comes the return of a budding tradition from one of our brightest home state stars at a landmark venue. After the pandemic delayed Brandi Carlile’s second annual Echoes Through the Canyon concert by a year, the Maple Valley Grammy slayer is heading back to the Gorge Amphitheatre Aug. 14 with support from Sheryl Crow and roots-fusing rocker Amythyst Kiah. The Gorge bash, which will also be livestreamed through VEEP ($25), won’t be Carlile’s first gig since pandemic restrictions eased. But it will be one of her first shows since announcing her forthcoming album “In These Silent Days,” a top-to-bottom stunner arriving Oct. 1 that finds Carlile making even bigger creative strides than she and the Hanseroth twins did on 2018’s “By the Way, I Forgive You.” (Yes, it’s that good.)