Toy and game maker Hasbro, Inc., said it's going to raise prices as the holiday buying binge approaches. "We successfully established price increases that go into effect during the third quarter and provide an offset to the rising input and freight costs in the business," Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said during the company's second-quarter earnings call on Monday. "These supply chain pressures are meaningful. But given the strength in our business, the actions we have taken, combined with our global footprint, we continue to believe we can meet our full-year targets."